Hainesville to host Civil War Encampment, Battle

HAINESVILLE – Hainesville will host its annual Civil War Encampment and Battle on Oct. 15 and 16.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club, 200 S. Hainesville Road.

Relive history as re-enactors, both military and civilian in period costume, re-create an American Civil War encampment and battle in Hainesville.

Event highlights include a narrated military battle between Union and Confederate uniformed military forces (the Battle of Shiloh, aka the Battle of Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee, from April 6 to April 7, 1862), military and civilian bivouacs and encampments, battlefield surgeries, undertakers and period medical displays.

Historical presentations are provided by Abraham Lincoln, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Elijah Haines (village founder) among others.

There will be music from the period, souvenirs and food vendors.

There also will be opportunities for visitors to question participants about their knowledge and their character’s role in that period of the nation’s history.

Admission and parking are free.