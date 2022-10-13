Gaga pit built by Boy Scout at Christine Thompson Park

GURNEE – Over the summer, Christine Thompson Park received its newest addition, a Gaga pit, courtesy of Gurnee resident Keith Jackson and local volunteers.

On a cold day in February, Jackson met with Gurnee Park District grounds operation supervisor Steve Becker to start his Eagle Scout service project.

From start to finish, the project took six months to complete.

“Our first meeting was at Christine Thompson, very cold,” Jackson said in a news release.

From ordering materials to power tools, Jackson led the project and construction. Members of the community also contributed their time.

“I was very fortunate to have the support of my family, friends and local community. It’s been fun sharing the game of Gaga Ball with them” Jackson said.

Jackson is a five-year Boy Scout with Troop 677 who is working on becoming an Eagle Scout. He’s a freshman at Warren Township High School and a member of the football team, band and National Junior Honor Society.

Jackson chose to build a Gaga pit as a new feature for the park.

“I was introduced to the game from scouting,” Jackson said.

Related to dodgeball, Gaga Ball is now part of gym class curriculums, as well as a favorite of Gurnee Park District summer camp goers and children participating in before- and after-school programs.

As Gurnee Park District’s liaison, Becker assisted with the project.

“I have worked with many aspiring Eagle Scouts on a variety of volunteer projects,” Becker said.

When working with soon-to-be Eagle Scouts, the Gurnee Park District collaborates and truly embraces the passion project of each Scout. Other Eagle Scout service project collaborations have included building benches and little libraries.

“I tell the parents and each Boy Scout, this is your project,” Becker said. “It is a great opportunity and experience for Scouts and young volunteers to learn, grow and give back to their community. It’s fun to work with them.”

