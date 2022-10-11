Crash near Gurnee leaves 1 person dead

GURNEE -- One person was killed, and five more people, including two children, were thrown from a vehicle and injured in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 9 near Gurnee, authorities said.

At 6:40 p.m. Oct. 9, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 45 and Rollins Road, unincorporated Gurnee, for a traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found five individuals ejected from one vehicle, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver of a GMC Envoy, a 34-year-old Mundelein man, was traveling west on Rollins Road. He was trying to turn left onto southbound Route 45. The driver of the GMC turned left on a yellow light and was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old Round Lake man, which was traveling through the intersection.

Five occupants from the GMC were ejected upon impact, including a 2-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, a 24-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and 63-year-old woman, all of Mundelein. Those five were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical to serious injuries. However, all have been stabilized and are expected to survive.

The driver of the GMC also was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries. A 62-year-old front-seat passenger was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center but pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

It appears the children were sitting on the laps of two of the backseat passengers. All of those ejected were unrestrained.

The driver of the Ford was treated by paramedics at the scene. Two passengers in the Ford, a 19-year-old Round Lake Beach man and a 19-year-old Round Lake Heights man, were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

A westbound Toyota Venza was struck by debris immediately after the crash. None of the occupants of the Toyota were injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.