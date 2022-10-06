Village of Antioch prepares for Vintage Shop Hop visitors

ANTIOCH – Antioch is preparing for vintage, antiques and home décor enthusiasts to descend on the village for the Vintage Shop Hop event.

The regional shopping experience spans hundreds of locally owned retail shops across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Thousands of shoppers are expected throughout the region Oct. 7 and 8.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner is thrilled to see seven local businesses participate in the event.

“The Vintage Shop Hop is a fun event for the shoppers and retailers,” Gartner said in a news release. “The event also helps the economy in the participating communities. Shopping local helps keep local economies strong. I’m grateful for the hard work of our local business community that has gone into planning our town’s participation.”

The Vintage Shop Hop is a self-guided tour. Participating shops are required to offer in-store promotions.

In addition to shopping and eating, Antioch offers two bed and breakfast locations and a hotel within walking distance of downtown.

Heather Fenzel of Family Heirloom Antiques is one of the local business owners who have worked to ensure Antioch’s strong presence in the shopping experience. She said vintage and antique enthusiasts come from all over to shop.

“This will be our 10th time participating in the biannual Vintage Shop Hop, which is one of our favorite events,” Fenzel said. “We see strong support from people who live in town, but also from shoppers who are excited to drive a long distance to visit us. Last spring, we had someone visit our shop all the way from Texas. It’s a great way for antiquers to visit amazing small businesses and find unique treasures, all while having a fantastic time with their shop hoppin’ crew.”

Participating Antioch merchants are Family Heirloom Antiques, Inspired Home, Ms. Peddler’s Boutique, Wilmot Heritage Antiques, Rustic and Reclaimed Market, Vintage Mercantile and Great Lakes Antiques - Boutique.