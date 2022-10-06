Three Sheriff’s deputies honored by Kiwanis Club

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced three sheriff’s deputies – Detective Lana LeMons, Deputy Alex Dador and Detective Leo Ascencio – received the 2022 Kiwanis Club of Zion Benton’s Lee J. Fischer Officer of the Year Award.

LeMons is a 13-year-veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She has served in the Highway Patrol Division, Court Security Division and Criminal Investigations Division.

LeMons plays a critical role in major investigations including homicide investigations. In addition to her work at the sheriff’s office, she serves as an investigator for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. LeMons is a certified evidence technician, juvenile officer, hostage negotiator, lead homicide investigator, electronic device forensic analyst, and she oversees the sheriff’s office sexual offender registration program.

Dador is a 24-year veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Dador serves in the Highway Patrol Division on the midnight shift. Dador has removed 170 drunken or drugged drivers from area roadways.

Additionally, he has taken a lead role in serving orders of protection. The service of these orders is of vital importance in protecting those who may not be able to protect themselves, and Dador goes above and beyond to locate and serve the respondent of the orders, according to a news release. This year, he already has served more than 175 orders and has a service clearance rate of nearly 90%.

Ascencio is a three-year veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Ascencio has served in the Highway Patrol Division and Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group. Ascencio is described as having an outstanding work ethic, positive attitude and great care and regard for the community, according to the release.

Ascencio has been able to deescalate a number of extremely tense situations, using his calm demeanor and communication skills. As a Special Investigations detective, he plays a crucial role in combating gang, drug and gun violence throughout Lake County. He mentors the newer generation of deputies and is held in high regard by his colleagues.

“I am so incredibly proud of Alex, Lana and Leo,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in the release. “They routinely go above and beyond the call of duty to serve our Lake County community. From our correctional officers to our civilian professional employees to our sworn staff, we have a tremendous group of talented and dedicated men and women within our organization.”