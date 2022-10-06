Rep. Bos to host public safety and the SAFE-T Act discussion

LAKE ZURICH – State Rep. Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, is inviting residents to tune in for a Facebook Live discussion on Oct. 6 to address the SAFE-T Act and its effect on public safety in Illinois.

Joining Bos for the discussion is state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, a fellow House Judiciary - Criminal Committee member. Windhorst brings 14 years of experience with public safety laws to the discussion having previously served as Massac County state’s attorney.

“The SAFE-T Act makes far-reaching changes to public safety laws in Illinois and many residents are rightly concerned about what this means for the safety of their families,” Bos said in a news release. “During this discussion, we will walk through how the act came about and address the actual language of the act that has led so many public safety advocates, including 100 of 102 county state’s attorneys, to oppose its full implementation.”

Public Safety & the SAFE-T Act will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 via Facebook Live. For those without access to Facebook, the discussion and presentation will be recorded and available via the representatives’ websites after the event.

For questions or more information, call Rep. Bos’ office at 224-662-1176 or visit repbos.com.