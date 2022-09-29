Portions of entry road, main lot to be closed at Ryerson Conservation Area during project

RIVERWOODS – Portions of the entry road and main parking lot at the Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area in Riverwoods have been closed temporarily because of a road realignment project.

The areas closed Sept. 26 and will remain closed through the middle of October.

The Ryerson Welcome Center drop-off area and parking lot are closed, as well as the entry driveway west of the south parking lot. All visitors will be routed to the parking lot and loop road near Brushwood during the construction project. Signs and barricades will be in place to direct traffic.

The Welcome Center will be open for walk-in use and the restrooms are expected to remain open for forest preserve trail users. Signs will be placed on any trail section leading into the road improvement area to notify the public of the closure.

The blocked-off areas are necessary so that road realignment in association with a new net-zero energy education facility at Ryerson can take place. A net-zero energy building uses cost-effective measures to reduce energy use.

“We are raising the bar and setting the example when it comes to green buildings and environmental sustainability. Our goal is that this new building will become a viable model of long-lasting energy-efficient design,” said Alex Ty Kovach, executive director of the Lake County Forest Preserves.

Ryerson Woods has been a center of the Lake County Forest Preserves’ environmental education and programming since it was acquired in 1972. Programs offered are based on nature and the environment and are designed for all ages. When the new facility is complete, it will replace aging classroom cabins that hosted thousands of school children. It is also expected to be the first public building in Lake County to gain net-zero certification through the Passive House Institute US.

The project is made possible by a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and support from Medline Cares, private donations and Lake County residents.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this exciting construction project,” said Randy Seebach, director of planning and land preservation.

Learn more on the Interactive Trail Map at maps.lakecountyil.gov/trailmap.