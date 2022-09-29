Jack O’Lantern World to open for 2nd year in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH – Jack O’Lantern World is back for its second year at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

Once again an award-winning artist supported by a team of more than 50 artisans, designers, architects, carpenters and event planners has hand-carved thousands of jack o’ lanterns to provide a different experience this year. There were about 70,000 attendees in 2021.

The three-quarter-mile walk is designed to celebrate Halloween, art, nature and the fall.

The show opens Sept. 30 and ends Oct. 30. Online reservations are required.

For information and tickets, visit TheJackOLanternWorld.com/LakeZurich.