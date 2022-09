FOX LAKE -- The eighth annual Day of Hope will take place Sept. 25 in Fox Lake.

The event aims to spread awareness of suicide, bullying, addiction and other life challenges. It is put on by the Live4Life organization.

Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. There will be music, food, speakers and fun.

Admission is free.

For information, contact Live4Life at cometalktome@mail.com