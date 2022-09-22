Nomination packets available at Grayslake Area Public Library

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library District will have two openings for six-year terms, one opening for a four-year replacement term and one opening for a two-year replacement term for the positions of Library Board trustee on the April 4, 2023, consolidated election ballot.

Library trustee is an unpaid position.

Nomination packets may be picked up at the business office of the Grayslake Area Public Library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library and the business office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24.

Petitions may be circulated through Monday, Dec. 19.

Completed nomination packets must be filed at the business office of the Grayslake Area Public Library between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Dec. 12, and ending Monday, Dec. 19.

For more information, contact Tim Longo, acting election officer, at 847-665-1024 or tlongo@grayslake.info.