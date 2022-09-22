Election petition packets available in Antioch

ANTIOCH – The April 4, 2023, consolidated election will include the election of three village trustees, each for a four-year term.

Election petition packets are available at the Village of Antioch, 874 Main St., Antioch. Packets may be picked up in person at the Village Hall or requested via email at lromine@antioch.il.gov.

The Village of Antioch will accept petitions during normal hours for the office of the village clerk from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday) during the petition filing period, which begins Dec. 12. The clerk’s office will remain open to accept petitions until 5 p.m. on the last day to file, Dec. 19.

Anyone in line to file their petitions at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 will be placed in a lottery to determine ballot placement. To qualify for the Simultaneous Filing Lottery on the last day of filing, you must file your petition between the hours of 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19. No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Note that filing period hours in the Village Clerk’s office are different from the hours that the Village Hall is open.

The village clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc. After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.