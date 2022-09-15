Women United hosts ‘Social Emotional Learning’ virtual forum

Women United of Lake County’s Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Initiative is hosting a free forum called “Social Emotional Learning: What is it and why does it matter?” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Formal social emotional education is now happening at many of our public schools starting as young as preschool because of research that shows children who have SEL skills and tools have a better path to academic success than those who don’t.

Sandra Bankston, co-chair of Women United’s Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging Initiative expressed the importance of this topic.

“For years we have focused on providing support to address academic needs in underserved communities, and rightfully so,” she said. “But we now have a better understanding that if we don’t address social emotional learning, there is no foundation or scaffolding to allow the academic support to take hold.”

The panel will include Alina Mozo, student support specialist with the TRiO Educational Talent Search Scholars Program at College of Lake County and a former counselor at Waukegan High School; Lesley Bracero, pre-K teacher at Greenwood Elementary School; and Dr. Michael Allen, a past school principal and current educational leadership consultant with the Illinois Principals Association. Women United members Sandra Bankston and Trish Myers will moderate the discussion.

Register for this online event by sending an email to Alina.Mozo@uwlakeco.org to receive the Zoom link.

To learn more about membership with Women United, join their upcoming Wine & Learn prospective member event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

For more information, contact Lori Miller, Chair of Women United, at Lori.Miller@uwlakeco.org.