Great Lakes Credit Union supports students with donation of school supplies

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union held its annual school supply drive this summer to help support students in its communities.

The drive collected much-needed classroom items for 14 local schools, a number of which have a predominantly low-income student base.

From June 1 to July 23, GLCU employees and members donated more than 14,000 school supply items to aid students, including 500 notebooks, 612 folders and 2,936 pencils. GLCU reported an 82% increase in donations from the organization’s drive in 2021.

GLCU members and employees contributed to the school supply drive by donating items in person at the 13 branch locations and GLCU headquarters or donating electronically. For digital donations, GLCU branch visitors scanned the displayed flyers’ QR code to find an Amazon wish list of needed school materials. Items purchased this way were shipped directly to the respective branch, allowing the GLCU team to track collected items before dropping them off at neighboring schools.

Area schools that received donations included Hillcrest Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, John T. McCutcheon Elementary, Washington Elementary, Mae Jemison, Hussmann Elementary, Viking Middle School, Adler, Naper Elementary, North Chicago CUSD 187, Round Lake Beach Elementary, McCall Elementary, Dean Street Elementary and Zion Elementary.

At Washington Elementary, the donated supplies were used to create 188 school supply resource bags for low-income students and Ukraine refugees in Mundelein.

Promoting and supporting education is a top priority for GLCU. The nonprofit organization regularly provides its members with scholarship opportunities, book banks and other academically focused opportunities, according to a news release.

“At GLCU, we believe that education paves the way for empowerment when it comes to a person’s and community’s future,” said Steve Bugg, GLCU CEO and president. “A single pack of pencils and paper could mark the start of a bright and promising career, and it’s crucial to make sure the leaders of tomorrow are prepared for that future today in our schools. Doing so is key to promoting prosperity for the next generation.”