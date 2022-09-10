Volo woman critically injured in crash

VOLO -- A 44-year-old woman from Volo was critically injured when her vehicle hit a guardrail and then another vehicle on Route 60 near Volo.

At 6:55 p.m. Sept. 7, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 60 in the area of Wilson Road for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a 44-year-old Volo woman lying in the roadway on Route 60.

Police said the woman’s 2015 Hyundai Accent was traveling west on Route 60. For an unknown reason, the Hyundai struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway. This caused the Hyundai to enter the eastbound lanes of traffic and strike a 2018 Subaru Outback, driven by a 68-year-old Wonder Lake woman, according to the release.

Traffic crash investigators are working to determine whether the driver of the Hyundai was ejected from her vehicle or exited her vehicle and collapsed after the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was treated by paramedics at the scene and released. A passenger in the Subaru, an 18-year-old from Woodstock, was also treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.