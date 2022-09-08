Playful, obedient dog ready to charm forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Stanlee says, “I’ve impressed people around here with some of my talents. I sit, I go down and I stay …not just a few seconds. Even if the dog walker shows me a treat, walks away and drops it, I sit and stay until I’m told to go and get the treat. I will even go fishing for it if it is dropped in one of the baby pools.

“I enjoy walks, butt scratches and just hanging out with people. I am also the perfect model for picture taking and as you can see, I have such a cute and big head. Are you ready to be charmed?”

Stanlee is about 8 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.

Stanlee also wants to let you know an online auction is being put together, so if anyone has gift certificates, new items, etc., please email auctiondonation@saveapetil.org.