Antioch to dedicate street with ceremony

ANTIOCH – Antioch on Saturday will be renaming a portion of Depot Street to honor former Mayor Mike Haley on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Haley passed away in August. He had a distinguished career serving both Antioch and the state.

Mayor Scott Gartner will be joined at the ceremony by Haley’s widow, Sue, along with numerous members of the Haley family, including Haley’s sister and village Trustee Mary Pedersen.

Haley was elected to the Antioch Village Board as a trustee in 1973. He was elected mayor of Antioch in 1977, serving until 1981. He later was hired as village administrator in 2001, serving in the village’s top administrative position from 2001 to 2003 and also from 2005 to 2007.

Haley also had a 20-year career with the state, serving in the Secretary of State’s Office and as the director of sales for the Illinois Lottery.

During his time as mayor of Antioch, Haley’s accomplishments were highlighted by the village’s construction of the Hiram Buttrick Sawmill in the late 1970s.

Haley also was active in several volunteer organizations, including the Antioch Lions Club, and was one of the eight original paramedics on the volunteer Antioch Rescue Squad.

Gartner said the portion of Depot Street that will be renamed is a fitting tribute to the former mayor.

“The legacy of Mike Haley’s hard work in our community will be seen and felt for generations,” Gartner said in a news release. “This portion of Depot Street overlooks the Hiram Buttrick Sawmill, the construction of which Mike oversaw during his tenure as mayor.”

The street dedication ceremony is open to the public. Gartner will lead the dedication of Haley Street starting at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Cunningham and Depot (Haley Street).