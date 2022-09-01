Affectionate cat aims to bring sunshine to forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Summer says, “Don’t you think this is a perfect name? After all, everything is fine when there is sunshine, birds singing and flowers in the garden.

“I’m a sweet and affectionate cat looking for a home with sun puddles where I can relax and nap when there is no one home. I can be quite a meower at times and that pretty much works every time to get some attention. Oh and the bigger the blanket, the better – I nest right in the middle of it, but I’m sure nothing beats sleeping on someone’s bed. Bring some sunshine home … oops, Summer home!”

Summer is about 4 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.