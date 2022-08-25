Lake Villa District Library’s summer reading program nets unprecedented results

LINDENHURST – The Lake Villa District Library is relishing the results of the 2022 summer reading program, which was titled Reading Is The Key – Unlock Your Summer.

Participation and completion rates in this year’s initiative netted unprecedented results – 2,742 people registered and nearly 60% (1,626) reached their 20-day reading goal, while 720 people went well beyond and reached the 60-day goal.

“We are thrilled with this year’s results,” library director Mick Jacobsen said. “Not only did we have a good number of people initially sign up, well over half stayed the course and finished.”

This year’s code-breaking theme challenged readers of all ages to read (or be read to) for 20 days for chances to win prizes all while doing good for the community. For every day spent reading, the LVDL Foundation pledged to donate a set amount to three local charities: 5 Purple Oranges, The Butterfly Effect Of Maddox J. Lopriore Foundation and the Lake Villa Township Food Pantry.

Jacobsen said each charity will receive $1,000.

Charitable contributions were provided by the LVDL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Summer reading program prizes were provided by the Friends of LVDL.