Lake Villa District Library presents Mosaic Players production of ‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992′

ANTIOCH – “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” a documentary theater play created by Anna Deavere Smith, will be performed at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Lake Villa District Library.

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″ was originally conceived, written and performed solo by award-winning actress and dramatist Smith. She conducted more than 300 interviews with politicians, community activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and more who directly and indirectly experienced the Los Angeles uprising that happened when four police officers were acquitted after the Rodney King police brutality case.

Mosaic Players will be presenting the play with four actors – Renee Johnson, Allison Fradkin, Gary Luz and Chris Riter – playing the individuals Smith interviewed for the project. Some of the famous figures in the show are Dr. Cornel West, police officer Ted Briseno, opera singer Jessye Norman and activist chef Alice Waters.

The artistic team for “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″ is led by artistic director Rebecca Zellar. Bonnie Hart and Jeanna Daebelliehn are stage managing, Daniel Melendez is the sound designer and Daniel Esquivel helped design the set. Costumes, props and stage decoration are a cast and crew collaboration.

Attendees must register in advance for this free event at https://lvdl.libnet.info/event/7040287. The event will be indoors. For questions about content, age-appropriateness or effects that might have a bearing on patron comfort, contact Rebecca Zellar at rebecca.zellar@mosaicplayers.org.

Mosaic Players, based in Antioch, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) traveling ensemble that creates and performs theater focusing on social justice, human rights and anti-racist issues while promoting dignity, equity, inclusion, understanding and respect.

Visit www.mosaicplayers.org for show announcements, news, blog posts and more about the company.