Hike Lake County challenge begins

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has a challenge – or seven of them – for you.

Grab your walking shoes and head to the trails to participate in the Hike Lake County program while enjoying fall breezes and autumn colors.

Medical research shows that being outdoors in nature has many wellness benefits. Hike Lake County provides a way to get a dose of wellness while walking in a beautiful preserve.

Complete seven of 12 designated walks before Nov. 30 and you’ll earn a free commemorative shield for your walking stick or a zipper pull. Each year features different trails and a colorful new shield or zipper pull (while supplies last). Bicycling or horseback riding do not count toward the program.

At each selected preserve, look for Hike Lake County logo signs at the preserve entrance and trailhead to get you on the right route.

To get started, you’ll need an official travel log to record your routes. Every walker needs their own. Let your canine companion join in the fun and complete the hikes with you. Record their name on your travel log and your dog will receive a free commemorative dog tag (up to three dogs).

To receive your free dog tag, zipper pull or commemorative shield for your walking stick, submit your travel log online or mail it with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Lake County Forest Preserves, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048 by Jan. 31, 2023.

You also can stop by the office in Libertyville or the Ryerson Welcome Center in Riverwoods to pick up your free commemorative materials from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.