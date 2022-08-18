Sept. 16 deadline to enter annual Lovell Federal Health Care Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival

NORTH CHICAGO – The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is seeking submissions for its 2022 Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which highlights the artwork, creative writing and musical talents of area veterans.

The festival will be Sept. 22 at Lovell FHCC in North Chicago.

Veterans enrolled for care at any of Lovell FHCC’s clinics or at the main hospital may enter in art, music, dance and writing categories. Art categories are painting; sculpture; drawing; photography; wood, leather and model kits; and pottery. Performance categories include dance (including wheelchair dance), drama (including comedy), solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions and special recognition. Veterans also may submit creative writing – essays, poetry and short stories.

Registration for all categories is from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 12-16 in Building 131, Room 101 on the North Chicago campus. Artists and creative writers can drop off their submissions during this time.

For questions, contact CAF coordinators Tricia Stewart at tricia.stewart@va.gov or 224-610-3617 or Elizabeth Lacombe at Elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov or 224-336-0021.

The CAF gives veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. Local artists, musicians and writers will judge the creative entries and determine places. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.