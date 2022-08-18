Museum to host Bricks and Bluejackets LEGO event

GREAT LAKES – Join the National Museum of the American Sailor from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 for the fourth annual Bricks and Bluejackets event where children of all ages can build Navy-inspired ships, vehicles and more.

Build a Navy ship using the museum’s kits. Build kits are offered in easy, medium, hard and expert levels for builders of all skill levels.

Sailors will be on hand to share stories about each of the ships.

Children can use the museum’s LEGOs to create their own Navy-inspired design.

The event is free, but registration is required. To learn more and register for the event, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor.

The museum is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on federal holidays. Admission is free.

For more information visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.