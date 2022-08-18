Motorcyclist dies in Lake Villa crash

LAKE VILLA -- A Round Lake man died as a result of a Aug. 15 crash in which the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway, authorities said.

About 11:28 p.m. Aug. 15, the Lake Villa Police Department responded to the 600 block of West Monaville Road for a single motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Harley-Davidson driven by a 48-year-old man was traveling east on Monaville Road from the area of Old Monaville Road. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway through a grassy area for about 260 feet before coming to rest at the end of a driveway.

The driver was located unconscious and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Aug. 16, he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Adam Tesch of Round Lake. Based on the Lake County Coroner’s investigation, preliminary results indicate that Tesch died from multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County (MCAT) was called to assist Lake Villa with the crash investigation.