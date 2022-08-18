Lake Villa teen named Miss Teen International 2022

LAKE VILLA – Adriana Demos, 18, of Lake Villa was crowned Miss Teen International 2022 on July 30 at the annual Miss Teen International Pageant.

The event, which took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, featured contestants from around the globe competing in four categories – interview, fitness wear, fun fashion and evening gown.

The International Pageants’ system emphasizes community service, with 40% of each contestant’s competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. During her reign, Demos will advocate to end gender disparity in sports and vocations through the organization she founded, Equally Equipped (equallyequipped.com), and her partnerships with Wrestle Like a Girl, SkillsUSA and Girls Inc.

As a young girl, Demos wanted to give up cheerleading (for which she won the Summit National Cheerleading Championship at age 11) to be a wrestler like her older brother. However, societal norms prevented her from pursuing her dream until she was inspired to launch Equally Equipped.

Today, her organization helps break down barriers to equality and educates young women on the opportunities available to them in pursuing their athletic and professional dreams.

“I know the title of Miss Teen International 2022 will help me propel my mission to empower young women to go into sports or pursue careers that call to their hearts and that may have not previously felt like an option for them,” Demos said in a news release. “I believe beauty and strength are not mutually exclusive and having this title gives me the opportunity to inspire young women to be confident in pursuing their passions.”

Demos placed third at the IHSA girls wrestling state finals last season. It was the first state tournament for girls wrestling.

Demos soon will begin her freshman year at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she plans to study journalism and political science.

“I gained my confidence and public speaking abilities by participating in pageants,” Demos said. “The International Pageants’ system really strengthens these attributes in all contestants because they believe in sisterhood and supporting each another. This experience will help me better succeed in everything that I’m passionate about.”

The Miss Teen International Pageant system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Virginia-based International Pageants Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen, Miss International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss Teen International showcases the achievements of young women ages 13 to 18. For more information, visit www.missteeninternational.us.