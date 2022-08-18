Community Action Partnership announces start of Energy Assistance Program

WAUKEGAN – The Community Action Partnership of Lake County announced the availability of heating assistance through the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Income-eligible residents may apply for grant assistance to help pay for natural gas, propane, electric bills and furnace assistance.

The program will begin Sept. 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31. There will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of people living in the household.

The Home Energy Assistance Program provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months, so by applying early, propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Applications will be taken at 2424 Washington St., Suite 207, Waukegan, and 1305 N. Fairfield Road, Round Lake Beach, and via phone, email or fax.

Documents needed include:

• Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

• Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply, and Community Action Partnership of Lake County will advise accordingly.

• A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

• Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions, please call the Community Action Partnership office.

Water and sewer cost assistance is available this year in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. You can apply for water and sewer assistance on the same application as LIHEAP. Bring your water bills with you to your LIHEAP appointment. Help with arrearages is available as well as rate reduction assistance of $100 to $400, depending on your income level. Prior year recipients are eligible to reapply.

CAPOLC also administers a weatherization program to make homes more energy efficient. Weatherization insulates attics and walls and ensures that heating systems are in good working order.

To apply for assistance, call the Community Action Partnership at 847-249-4330 to schedule an appointment and receive information on what documents are needed to apply and ways to submit your application.