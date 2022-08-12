Algonquin teen charged in fatal Barrington Hills crash

A 17-year-old Algonquin teen has been charged criminally in connection with a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred on May 21 in Barrington Hills, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The male teen was charged by way of a juvenile petition in Cook County Circuit Court with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony, reckless homicide, Class 3 felony, and aggravated use of an electronic communication device, a Class 4 felony, according to the release.

The crash resulted in the death of Ismoiljon Khakimov, 26, of Elgin, police said.

The teen is due in court Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM.

In a news release at the time of the crash, Barrington Hills police said they responded at 11:10 p.m. to a traffic crash at the intersection of Dundee Road (Rt. 68) and Bateman Road involving two vehicles. One of the drivers was dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The Barrington Hills Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the crash.

Dundee Road was closed between Healy Road and Penny Road for approximately 5 hours while police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Barrington Hills Police Department Investigations at 847-551-3006.