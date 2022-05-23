One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Barrington Hills, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday the intersection of Dundee and Bateman roads, according to Barrington Hills police. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been disclosed.

Dundee Road was closed between Healy and Penny roads for about five hours while police investigated. The crash remains under investigation by Barrington Hills police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone who witnesses the crash is asked to call Barrington Hills police at (847) 551-3006.









https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220523/one-driver-killed-another-injured-in-barrington-hills-crash