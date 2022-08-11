August 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

High-energy pup looking for family to keep up

Steve is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Aug. 11, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Steve is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo provided by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Steve says, “100% pure energy, all natural, no preservatives or other bad stuff. I am the happiest when I get to run around with my siblings, meeting dogs and people and just having fun. We love to tease each other into chasing one another, and it is even more fun if one of us has a toy.

“So while I am all for chilling out on the couch with you, I am looking for someone or a family that is interested in doing more than just a quick walk around the block. Got plenty of energy to have fun, run, do agility and more, so let’s not wait a second and let’s meet soon!”

Steve is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.

GrayslakeSave A Pet