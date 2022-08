LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Aug. 9 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Doug Strand, a Teachers’ Retirement System trustee.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.