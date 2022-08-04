Great Lake Credit Union opens digital-first branch in Libertyville

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union has opened its latest digital-first branch. It is located near downtown Libertyville.

The new facility offers a digital-first experience and a brick-and-mortar location for greater convenience.

GLCU held a ribbon-cutting July 12 at the new branch location. Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson and other local dignitaries were in attendance. Johnson, a member of GLCU for more than five decades, spoke about the organization’s strong ties to the community and how that community investment made GLCU her credit union of choice for student loans and other financial needs.

The new Libertyville branch is a slightly reimagined version of a traditional branch. It features a state-of-the-art full-service lobby, but there will be no line for a teller. Instead, members are able to conduct cash transactions via ATM.

The focus is on assisting members with more complex transactions, such as managing investments, applying for loans or setting up other accounts. Mortgage loan officers, loan consultants, investment advisers and member service consultants are on-site to provide assistance. They also are able to support members in setting up and learning how to use GLCU’s digital banking services.

“The Libertyville branch will provide yet another convenient way for potential and existing members to take advantage of GLCU’s extensive portfolio of empowering financial products, tools and services, enabling them to build life on their terms,” said Steven Bugg, president and CEO of GLCU.

GLCU followed the ribbon-cutting with a grand opening celebration July 16 that saw 206 visitors join the festivities. As part of GLCU’s strong dedication to serving its communities, GLCU collected donations for the July 4 Highland Park Shooting Response Fund at the event and matched staff contributions to the fund.

“The Libertyville grand opening event served as an occasion where our community, GLCU members and employees could come together and dedicate ourselves to the credit union’s people-helping-people philosophy. With the opening of GLCU’s Libertyville branch, we are strengthening our commitment to serve and empower our members and communities. In light of the recent tragedy, we viewed facilitating donations to the Highland Park Fourth of July Shooting Response Fund at the event as part of that commitment,” Bugg said.