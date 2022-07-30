Grayslake Historical Society to host events

GRAYSLAKE -- The Grayslake Historical Society has scheduled two public events in early August.

On Aug. 3, the society will host a genealogy discussion group. The discussion is about family history throughout the world. Research hints are provided. The free program lasts an hour and will be held at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. The genealogy group meets the first Wednesday of each month.

The society is also hosting a booth at the Farmers Market on Aug. 17 in downtown Grayslake at which children, parents and grandparents can shell corn and take the kernels home. The free activity is co-hosted by the Grayslake Heritage Center.