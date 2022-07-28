July 28, 2022
Year-old dog ready to enjoy simple pleasures in own home

Callista is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Dominique Allion)

GRAYSLAKE – Callista says, “I was a little overwhelmed at first, but I quickly realized that everything is OK now. If I see another dog, I immediately perk up and get happy. It’s fun meeting and walking alongside another dog, discovering the play yards, sniffing everything and just enjoying the moment. The little pleasures in life are what makes each day so worthwhile. Don’t you agree?”

Callista is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.