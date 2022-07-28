Rep. Bos hosts school supplies drive

LAKE ZURICH – State Rep. Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, has launched his annual Back to School Supplies Drive to support local students.

Donated school supplies will be provided to Joanie’s Closet and other local nonprofit organizations supporting local students.

Donations may be dropped off at Bos’ Lake Zurich District Office, 92 E. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 19.

Requested supplies:

* TI 30X IIS calculator

* No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils

* Highlighters

* Large backpack

* Black Sharpie markers

* Black Expo dry erase markers

* Large and small Elmer’s glue sticks

* Crayola colored pencils

* Crayola markers

* Headphones

* Ear buds

* 3×3 Post-It Notes

* Pointed Fiskars scissors

* 1-inch 3-ring binders

* 2-pocket plastic folders, 3-hole

* Pencil bag with three holes

* Loose-leaf paper

* Composition journal, wide rule

* Index cards (3×5 lined)

* 1-subject Spiral notebooks

* Ballpoint pens (red, blue, black)

* Plastic supply box

For questions or information, contact Bos’ office at 224-662-1176 or visit RepBos.com.