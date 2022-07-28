New Raising Cane’s in Waukegan hiring in anticipation of opening

CHICAGO – Raising Cane’s is preparing to open its second restaurant in Lake County.

Located at 800 S. Waukegan Road in Fountain Square Plaza, northern Illinois’ newest Raising Cane’s is just a short drive from Naval Station Great Lakes, the U.S. Navy’s largest training facility. Locals and visitors soon can enjoy hand-breaded chicken fingers in Waukegan, one of the oldest cities in the state and the home of the 26th Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

In preparation for the grand opening, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 120 local crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from crew to management level. Starting pay for crew is $15 an hour with the potential to quickly earn more.

Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ ”Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted ”100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021, according to a news release. Raising Cane’s frequently is recognized among the “Best Places to Work” in communities across the country for a number of reasons, including its industry-leading compensation, opportunities for advancement, community involvement, benefit programs and guaranteed flexible schedules for crewmembers.

Candidates interested in positions at the new Waukegan restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Interviews are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome.