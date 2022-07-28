All welcome at Health and Wellness Fair in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – State Sens. Adriane Johnson and Melinda Bush, state Rep. Rita Mayfield and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider invite residents to attend the Health and Wellness Fair in Waukegan.

The event is scheduled for July 30 at the Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep campus, 3106 Belvidere Road, in Waukegan. Providers will offer free services from noon to 4 p.m.

“Overall wellness encourages the balance of physical activity, nutrition and mental stability to keep our bodies in their best, most productive condition,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “I invite all area residents to visit the upcoming Health and Wellness Fair for direct access to community resources.”

Partners include the Interprofessional Community Clinic at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, the Lake County Health Department, the Waukegan Park District, Middleton’s, the Illinois Department of Public Health, Waukegan Township, Lake Behavioral Hospital, Eden Restoration Project and Connect Waukegan.

For questions or information, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.