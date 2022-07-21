July 21, 2022
Gospelfest to take place July 31 at Greenbelt Cultural Center

New Vizion to be headliner for free family-friendly music festival

LIBERTYVILLE – New Vizion, a music group from Washington, D.C., is the headliner at this year’s free Gospelfest event at Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

The music festival takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

“The inspiring musical event is perfect for the entire family,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The festival provides an uplifting atmosphere at a picturesque venue.”

The Greenbelt Cultural Center is located at 1215 Green Bay Road. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome. Concertgoers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and pack a picnic. A local vendor will be available to purchase food.

Waukegan resident Vernill Pipes will perform a solo during the event.

For more information about Gospelfest, call 847-968-3477. For information about other summer events at the Lake County Forest Preserves, visit www.LCFPD.org or call 847-367-6640.