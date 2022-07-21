Fox Lake man charged in home invasion near Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA – A Fox Lake man has been charged in connection with a July 15 home invasion and battery at a home near Lake Villa, police said.

Nicholas J. Coles, 33, was charged with home invasion, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and battery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

About 10:45 p.m. July 15, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 36600 block of North Mary Drive near Lake Villa for a report of a home invasion.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman who resides at the home, suffered several broken teeth and bruises in the attack, police said. Preliminary investigation shows Coles kicked the door open and attacked the woman, punching her several times, police said. A 43-year-old man from unincorporated Lake Villa, who also was in the home, was able to push Coles off the victim, police said. Coles struck and bit the man before fleeing, police said.

Lake County Sheriff’s dispatchers issued a regional broadcast to law enforcement with Coles’ information and information about his vehicle. Several hours later, a deputy on patrol located Coles’ vehicle outside Spring Grove. Coles was found inside a residence in the 28200 block of West Stewart Avenue near Spring Grove. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Coles was ordered held on $200,000 bond. He is next due in court Aug. 3.