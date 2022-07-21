Blue Moon to showcase 2 new guest artists

GRAYSLAKE – The Blue Moon Gallery welcomes two new guest artists: Scott Jay Marr of Waukegan and Dean Habegger of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Each artist is exhibiting a new collection of paintings, and Habegger will be presenting assemblages, drawings and collages.

Patrons can see all the new artwork at an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 23 at the gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake.

Marr has had a successful career for the past 30-plus years working in opera as both a scenic and costume designer. As a scenic artist, Marr paints large-scale scenic drops on the floor while using a brush attached to a long bamboo pole. As a result, it was natural for him to paint his new series of artwork flat on a table while incorporating the techniques he uses as a scenic artist.

The 11 paintings in Marr’s new series, “The Flight of the Butterflies,” are a cross section of emotions and states of being that represent Marr’s life journey through the past 60 years. The series depicts a time of post-pandemic reflection as well as exploration and evolution as the artist arrives at the threshold of a new chapter. Individually and as a whole, Marr’s effervescent butterflies celebrate a metamorphosis of transformation and hope, of rebirth and resurrection, and a triumph of the spirit and soul.

For more than 40 years, Habegger has focused on creating highly individualized, modern versions of still-life composition. His contemporary approach to this historical genre typically features the juxtaposition of interior and exterior space set within an intriguing, invented world. Habegger’s still life works also incorporate a vast and colorful visual inventory of his personal symbolism, such as orbs of light, tables, vessels, pouring liquids, branches, sky elements, windows, fruit, ribbons and drapery.

Habegger creates in various media, including painting, drawing, collage and assemblage. Along with creating new works on paper, canvas and wood, he also recycles and reworks unfinished older works. His artwork is created by sanding, scraping, scratching, collaging, drawing and painting.

Since the late 1980s Habegger also has experimented with and incorporated dried organic materials into his work. Using citrus peelings, sunflower seed shells, leaves, strawberry tops, fruit pits, cantaloupe and avocado skins, branches and twigs has given Habegger’s work a unique multi-media signature style that is distinct and recognizable while directly connecting the visual imagery of his works to the natural world.

Last month’s guest artist Rebecca Stahr continues her exhibition of abstract meditative encaustic paintings that investigate universal themes of connection, emergence, consciousness and emotionality through Aug. 14.

“We are really looking forward to our opening reception this weekend. Not only do we have exciting art to share with our community, but we also will have live music and a food truck at the gallery on July 23″ said Kendra Kett, gallery director. “Supreme Fries of Zion will be offering our guests some terrific snacks from their popular food truck. The reception is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to come meet our incredible artists, experience beautiful fine art, listen to music and have some great eats.”

For more information about the event, visit the gallery’s website at http://www.thebluemoongallery.com or call Kett at 224-388-7948.