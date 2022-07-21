After-hours networking event to focus on estate planning

GURNEE – Join attorney Shanise Evans for wine and hors d’oeuvres at an after-hours networking event at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 21 on the second floor at the Chamber, 1313 N. Delany Road, in Gurnee.

Evans, of the Evans Legacy Law Group, will present “How Business Owners Avoid the Six Major Estate Planning Mistakes and Create a Solid Legal, Insurance, Financial and Tax Foundation for Your Business.”

The event is free, but registration is required at www.lakecountychamber.com/events.