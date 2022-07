GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host its popular Reminisce session at 10 a.m. July 16 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

Residents of First, Second, Hillside and Prairie View streets, known as Klingerville by residents, have been invited to tell stories of their neighborhood, including the sewer lift station disaster that claimed the lives of four village public works employees.

Refreshments will be served.