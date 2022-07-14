Devine begins term as Lake County Bar Association president

WAUKEGAN – Tara Devine, managing partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office, took office June 3 for a one-year term as the president of the Lake County Bar Association.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve the members of the Lake County legal community as the LCBA president for the coming year,” Devine said in a news release. “I look forward to contributing my time and skills to provide members with opportunities for education, networking, advancement and social events.”

Devine is a Libertyville resident and longtime LCBA leader. She previously chaired the Civil Trials and Appeals Committee and serves as a committee member on the Judicial Selection and Retention Committee. Devine has been an active member of the LCBA Board of Directors for six years, previously serving as a board member, secretary and vice president.

A 2000 graduate of the University of Illinois and 2003 graduate of Marquette University Law School, Devine joined the law offices of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard in 2004 and became the firm’s first female partner in 2011. In 2018, she was promoted to managing partner of the firm’s Lake County office, where she concentrates her practice in the areas of personal injury, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice and product liability cases. She is licensed to practice in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Devine has helped achieve numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of her clients, including a record-setting $148 million jury verdict on behalf of a dancer paralyzed by a collapsed pedestrian shelter at O’Hare International Airport. The verdict is the largest personal injury verdict ever awarded to an individual plaintiff in Illinois history.

Devine succeeds Joseph Fusz as the LCBA president. Joining Fusz as officers of the LCBA Executive Board are 1st Vice President Katherine Hatch, 2nd Vice President Daniel Hodgkinson, Treasurer Kevin Berrill, Secretary Jeffrey Berman and Past President Fusz.

The Lake County Bar Association, located in Waukegan, has been serving the professional needs of attorneys, judges and the public for more than 100 years.