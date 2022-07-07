Warren District 121 board aims to fill post

GURNEE – With the resignation of Bency Beals, there is a vacancy on the Warren Township High School District 121 Board.

Those interested in being considered for appointment to serve as a board member until the April 2023 election should submit a letter of intention to serve along with a brief resume to Board of Education Warren Township High School District 121, Attention: Jeanne Love, Board Clerk, 34090 N. Almond Road, Gurnee, Illinois 60031.

Letters and resumes also may be directed to Love by emailing jlove@wths.net or faxing the district office at 847-548-0661.

All letters and resumes must be received by 3:30 p.m. July 13.

For eligibility to be appointed by the board, you must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Illinois and District 121 for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment, a registered voter, not be a child sex offender, not hold another incompatible public office, not have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district, not be a school trustee and not hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment.