Voters approve referendum for Warren Township High school

GURNEE – On June 28, a referendum question on the primary election ballot asked voters to approve a 60-cent increase to Warren Township High School District 121′s limiting tax rate.

Although the final results will not be officially determined for several weeks, the district expects the referendum question received enough votes to pass, according to a news release from the district.

An approved referendum will generate about $13.25 million in additional revenue annually, with an estimated yearly tax impact of $200 a year on $100,000 of a home’s fair market value or $16.67 a month.

As a result, the district will be able to preserve current opportunities for district students, including:

* Maintaining the eight-period day needed to continue to offer many Advanced Placement courses and ensure full participation in career and technical education classes at the Technology Campus.

* Improving academic support and mental health services, including the reinstatement of O’Plaine Campus post-secondary counseling services.

* Continuing to offer band, drama, choir and other student activities and clubs, including the reinstatement of a band director position and the competitive marching band, to the extent possible.

* Continuing to offer athletic programming across all grade levels, including the reinstatement of entry-level sports schedules, to the extent possible.

* Reducing study fees to levels comparable with other Lake County high school districts, including the reduction of registration fees from $545 a student to $200 for next school year.

“Our children are the leaders of tomorrow and this investment in their education will have many benefits moving forward,” District 121 Board President Paul Schulz said in a news release. “I am glad that future Blue Devils will receive the same strong education and opportunities as those who preceded them. It will be great to preserve the academics, athletics and clubs for future students.”