School District 37 seeks to fill board vacancy

INGLESIDE – The Gavin School District 37 Board is accepting applications to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Sherry Florian.

The person appointed to the seat would serve on the board until April 2023.

District 37′s mission is to maximize the full potential of each child by supporting the heart and challenging the mind, according to a news release. As the governing body of the school district, the board plays a vital role in helping achieve the district’s mission.

Applicants for the board vacancy must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year, a registered voter, not hold another compatible office, not have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district, not be a school trustee and not be a child sex offender.

Board members attend at least one meeting monthly, occasionally more. Between meetings, board members regularly read and review updates and communicate with the superintendent on current and future happenings in the district.

More information about serving as a school board member can be found at the Illinois Association of School Boards website, www.iasb.com.

Applications are available online at www.gavin37.org (on the right side under “I Want to…”) or at the district office, 25775 W. Highway 134 in Ingleside. Applications will be accepted until July 25.

Direct questions to board president Jim Miller at jmiller@gavin37.org.