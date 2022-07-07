Carmel Catholic’s Street Scenes to be held outdoors July 16-17

MUNDELEIN – For the first time in its 48-year history, Carmel Catholic’s Street Scenes fundraiser will be outdoors, spread across the school’s sprawling Mundelein campus from 3 to 11 p.m. July 16 and noon to 6 p.m. July 17.

A community Mass will kick things off at 1:30 p.m. July 16.

A family-friendly event with some attractions requiring ticket purchase, Street Scenes will feature fun for all ages, food and entertainment and multiple stages providing musical entertainment.

Main stage entertainment will be inside Baker Stadium, with local favorite Six Speed Tranny performing from 5 to 8 p.m. and High Infidelity from 9 to 11 p.m. July 16 and Bella Cain Unplugged from 3 to 6 p.m. July 17.

Tickets/wristbands are required for each day’s featured act and can be purchased at Carmelstreetscenes.com.

Free on-campus parking will be available and each day will feature a cornhole/bags tournament with entry fees of $30 a person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams each day. Registration is required for participating in the tournament.

This year’s Street Scenes also will celebrate Carmel Catholic’s 60th anniversary.

Street Scenes has contributed nearly $12 million to provide resources to assist the school’s students in meeting their educational goals by keeping tuition as low as possible and continuing to offer the best programming and activities.

“The more things change, the more they stay the same,” Street Scenes coordinator Michelle Ptasienski said in a news release. “COVID protocols forced us to pivot with the traditional date of Street Scenes last year while moving the event outdoors and in the summer this year. We are blessed to have many of our bands back and believe that the new and improved Street Scenes is going to be a huge hit for people of all ages across Lake County and beyond.”

Many traditional festival favorites are back including Jacob’s Way, the Tiki Bar, casino games including craps and roulette and an Irish Pub featuring Irish dancers and corned beef sandwiches. Street Scenes also will feature a large silent auction (in person and online) as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Area restaurants support Street Scenes by donating proceeds of their sales during the week to Carmel Catholic. In addition to cotton candy, pretzels, nachos and snow cones, restaurants that have pledged their support include Hong Kong Chop Suey, Franks Chicken Wings, Nino’s pizza, Dewey’s BBQ, LoLo’s Acai Bowls, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Suzy Swirl and hot dogs, hamburgers and Italian sausage courtesy of Lukes.

For information, tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit carmelstreetscenes.com.