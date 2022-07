ANTIOCH – With a theme of “Heroes Among Us,” the Antioch Fourth of July Parade featured a celebration to honor the everyday heroes among us, including police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers and other frontline workers.

Antioch Township dignitaries ride together as they greet the crowd during the Fourth of July Parade in downtown Antioch. (7/4/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

Antioch also hosted a party in the park, which took place at Williams Park and had performances by Buckle Band and The Complex.

The fireworks show took place after sundown.