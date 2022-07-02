One killed in Gurnee crash on I-94

GURNEE -- A Milwaukee man was killed in a two-vehicle crash June 22 along Interstate 94, authorities said.

About 7:39 p.m. the Illinois State Police and Gurnee Fire Department responded to westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 10.3, south of Route 21, for a two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles, a box truck, then caught fire and was fully engulfed upon the arrival of the Fire Department. The driver of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Lawrence Stone of Milwaukee. On June 23, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Stone died from multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.