Mariscals to launch Brightway Agency on July 5

ROUND LAKE BEACH – A Lake County man’s search for the American dream these past 40 years will come to life this summer.

Jose Mariscal first traveled to the U.S. from Mexico in 1980. On July 5, Mariscal and his daughter, Amy, will see his lifelong dream become a reality as they open Brightway, The Mariscal Agency in Round Lake Beach.

After spending more than 30 years running printing presses for an insurance company in Wheeling, Mariscal, 56, decided it was time for him to continue doing what he has been devoted to throughout his life.

“I’m the kind of person that is always trying to learn something,” Mariscal said. “I’m always in the learning process.”

At 16, his first job in the U.S. was as a dishwasher. Realizing he’d have to learn all he could to make his way out of the dish room and into a front office, he enrolled in English as Second Language courses, earned his GED and found a career that helped him and his wife, Rosalina, raise their family. The Mariscals have lived in Lake County since 1989.

Graduates of Round Lake High School, Jose’s three children, Christina, 32, Amy, 28, and Jose Daniel, 26, are like their father and have an entrepreneurial spirit. From travel agency work to careers in cosmetology, the Mariscal family has a head for business. Amy’s esthetician career allowed her to gain knowledge in office administration in that field. Those skill sets and work experience she acquired led her father to make a connection.

”After researching Brightway and making the decision to go into business, I wondered if Amy would like to do it with me,” Mariscal said. “You could take your experience and oversee our office and I could do what I felt driven to do, help people and make things happen for them. She was pretty excited. And finding a way to help my neighbors, friends and family by putting my passions to work seemed to fit well with their needs and what Brightway has been doing for years.”

Licensed to write policies for both Illinois and Wisconsin insurance needs, Brightway, The Mariscal Agency offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle, umbrella, and life insurance policies from numerous insurance companies.

“My time with my family is the most important thing to me. And I know how important it is to protect that. I know my neighbors here feel the same way. I’m glad to be getting the chance to help them when it comes to protecting what’s precious to them,” Mariscal said. “I know how important the dreams we have for those we love can be. I especially know how dear the dreams you have for yourself are, too.”

Brightway, the Mariscal Agency is in Sunny Plaza at 1282 Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. Visit them online at BrightwayMariscal.com or call 847-807-8388.

Brightway’s corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, technology, accounting, marketing, distribution and business analytics. In addition, Brightway handles carrier relations and appointments, as well as support with personnel hiring, licensing, onboarding, training and retention. The company’s signature after-the-sale service empowers agency owners, such as Mariscal, to focus on new business sales and provide customers the personalized service they deserve.