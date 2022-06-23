United Way awards last round of COVID-19 grants

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County announced that $84,345 has been awarded in the ninth and final round of Lake County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants to eight local nonprofits.

This grant cycle focused on summer programs for children 13 and younger that address learning loss through academics or enrichment programming and include activities or services that address children’s social-emotional needs because of the impact of the pandemic.

The grant recipients for the ninth funding distribution are:

• Beacon Place to revive a tweens summer program for 25 sixth and seventh graders in Waukegan and North Chicago focused on building self-esteem, emotional intelligence and empowerment.

• Boys & Girls Club of Lake County to fund field trips for the Be Inspired Summer 2022 program serving 300 youth from Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion. The full-day programming and activities are focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, leadership and community development.

• Fill a Heart 4 Kids to support the Brighter Futures Summer Program that provides tutoring, life skills classes, STEM classes, critical resources and on-site field trips to provide a safe and positive experience for 500 children in Waukegan Public Schools receiving services from DHS as well as teens living in a North Chicago Girls Home.

• First Baptist Church of Waukegan to support the Cool Learning Experience summer program that nurtures the well-being of the whole child with nature and literacy as its foundation to build reading, writing and speaking skills for 70 children and youth in Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion.

• Heart of the City to support their Summer Soccer Academy that teaches soccer, life skills and team building for 60 at-risk youth in North Chicago, Round Lake, Waukegan and Zion.

• Mothers Trust Foundation to provide scholarships for 20 children of low-income families in Waukegan, North Chicago, Round Lake and Zion to attend full-day summer camp. Scholarships are based on recommendations from social workers, school staff and community-based programs that are aware of families with specific needs that lack funding. The Summer Camp Enrichment Program allows parents uninterrupted employment and children to thrive through socialization, exploration and learning.

• Roberti Community House to support Summer Youth Programming for 300 children with activities incorporating math, reading, science, art, cooking, music and English. Many children are English language learners new to the area or youth who have been out of school. Programming will help increase language proficiency and add a social-emotional element to deal with stresses.

• Shelia Daniels Christian Academy to support co-ed summer educational programming for up to 70 children in Waukegan, North Chicago, Beach Park and Zion. Camp Champion is open to everyone and addresses the educational, social and emotional learning and personal growth of children ages 3 to 12.

The Lake County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has united funds raised by philanthropies, corporations and individuals to provide immediate support to local nonprofits serving the most vulnerable neighbors.

Since the fund was launched on March 20, 2020, a total of $1,201,662 has been raised and granted back into the community to 51 nonprofits so they could continue their work serving individuals and families most impacted by the pandemic. This ninth and final distribution leaves the fund at a zero balance, ending the funding process.

United Way of Lake County remains committed to uniting leadership and resources to build a stronger, more equitable community where everyone can thrive.

For more information about the Lake County COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund grant recipients and funding partners, visit LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/covid19.