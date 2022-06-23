Improv Playhouse Theater to host auditions

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse Theater announced its summer quarter auditions for House Team will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and Tuesday, July 5.

Improv Playhouse is in search of talented performers who embody its values and touchstones and are 18 years or older. IP house teams perform Saturday nights at the IP Theater main stage, 735 N. Milwaukee, Libertyville.

Improv Playhouse graduates, qualified applicants from Chicago area conservatories and actors with improv backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

Applicants will be expected to perform short form, scene play, engage in characters, spontaneous monologues and impressions. IP is looking for captivating performers who are team players, enrapture audiences, integrate appropriate humor, truthful in the moment and be ambassadors for the IP ethos.

A coach will be provided to help with warmups.

A completed application and resume will be requested. These are nonequity, semi-professional community improv teams the talent from which is also resourced for corporate events, Murder Mysteries and private parties.

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer was a former talent with IP.

Call 847-968-4529 for your audition slot. Go to improvplayhouse.com for a Google Form sign-up.